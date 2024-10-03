Local Organizations Working To Address Lack Of Childcare

Leaders of local organizations gathered to discuss the serious need for more childcare in Findlay and Hancock County.

Among those who spoke at the meeting was Kimberly Bash with the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

She says more than 1,000 kids are waiting on childcare lists and for every available slot there are six children waiting.

Findlay Family YMCA CEO Stephanie Parsons also spoke at the meeting.

The YMCA recently held the groundbreaking for its new Early Learning Center which will serve 320 children.

Randy Gailbraith with Hancock County Job and Family Services also spoke on the state of local childcare.