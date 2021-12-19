Local Police Officers Take Kids Christmas Shopping

The Fort Findlay FOP held its Cops and Kids Go Shopping event over the weekend.

Local police officers took around 150 kids Christmas shopping at the Meijer on Tiffin Avenue.

The kids had $200 to spend on themselves.

Once some clothes and necessities were purchased they headed to the toy section where the kids really had fun picking out some toys.

This is the 20th year Findlay police officers have taken needy kids shopping for Christmas.

This year was the first year for Cops and Kids Go Shopping as it replaced Shop With a Cop.

Get more on that change by clicking here.

You can see video from the event below in which we talk with Sgt. David Hill.