Local Police Talk Importance Of Drug Take Back Day

It’s time to purge your home of unneeded or unused medications as part of Hancock County’s ongoing effort to combat medication misuse.

Saturday, April 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Medications can be safely disposed of at a drop-off location in the Findlay Municipal Building parking lot on West Crawford Street from 8 to noon on Saturday, April 27.

People can simply drive in, drop off their old medications for safe disposal and go on their way.

Findlay Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Brian White was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to talk about the event.

The Findlay Police Department says, not only will you be cleaning out those cluttered cabinets but you’ll be doing so in a safe manner.

You don’t want to flush your medications because that leads to environmental concerns.

And you don’t want to throw unused medications in the trash or leave them in your house enabling people to find them and abuse them.

People who can’t make it to the medication collection on Saturday can drop off their medications anytime in the medication collection drop boxes available in the lobby of the police department, sheriff’s office and municipal building.

People with questions can call 419-424-1985.