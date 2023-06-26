Local Red Cross Chapter Honors Volunteers

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio recognized volunteers for their work and elected new officers to the Chapter’s Board of Directors at the Volunteer Recognition Dinner and Annual Meeting.

Todd James, Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio, was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss how important volunteers are to the organization.

Among the local volunteers recognized, Jim Wilkins of Findlay and Pam Easterday of Tiffin were presented the Volunteer Leadership Award.

The Red Cross Hero Award is presented annually by the North Central Ohio Chapter to an individual, company or organization for exceptional commitment to the mission of the American Red Cross and support of the North Central Ohio Chapter.

This year, the award was presented to Blanchard Valley Health System in Findlay.