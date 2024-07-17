Local Red Cross Director Joining Flood Relief Operation In Iowa

(From the American Red Cross)

Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross flood relief operation in northwest Iowa. James will be serving as the Assistant Director of External Relations, helping coordinate efforts with local, state and federal partners in assisting families affected by flooding with their ongoing recovery needs.

The Red Cross is working with officials and partners in Iowa to provide comfort and support to people impacted by flooding following torrential rains several weeks ago. The flooding has caused tremendous losses, and the Red Cross will be with those affected in the weeks and months to come, helping them recover. More than 320 Red Cross responders have;

Provided nearly 4,000 overnight shelter stays with partners

Served more than 57,000 meals and snacks with partners

Provided nearly 26,000 relief supplies to over 1,500 households

Reached an estimated 4,600 individuals with relief and recovery services,

including financial assistance

In addition to James, two volunteers from the Northern Ohio Region are also deployed to the disaster relief operation in Iowa, and 10 volunteers are in Texas, responding to the devastation caused last week by Hurricane Beryl.

How You Can Help

You can help people affected by disasters like floods, fires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.