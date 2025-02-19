Local Red Cross Director Joining Kentucky Flood Relief Efforts

(From the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio)

Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross flood relief operation in eastern Kentucky. James will be serving as the Assistant Director of External Relations, helping coordinate efforts with local, state and federal partners in assisting families affected by flooding with their ongoing recovery needs.

Over the weekend, monsoon rains inundated the Southeast, leading to devastating flooding, power outages, evacuations and numerous water rescues. In hard-hit Kentucky, more than a month’s worth of rain affected the entire state. The storms are over, but river levels continue to rise, and a winter storm is now headed to the region. The Red Cross is responding across multiple states, working around the clock to help people impacted by the flooding. Shelters are open in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia where about 500 people spent Monday night.

James is expected to serve for two weeks on the operation. This is his 43rd disaster relief deployment.

How You Can Help

You can help people affected by disasters like floods, fires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a donation.