Local Red Cross Director Receives Lifesaving Award

(From the American Red Cross)

On June 7, 2023, Todd James called on his American Red Cross training to save the life of his wife.

The couple was enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Findlay when Kendra James began to choke. Todd James performed back blows and abdominal thrusts to dislodge the food his wife was choking on, techniques taught in Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED courses. For his lifesaving action, James will receive the Red Cross Certificate of Merit, the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross course.

James is Executive Director of the Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter, serving Hancock, Putnam, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Seneca, and Wyandot counties.

The Certificate of Merit is signed by the President of the United States, who is the honorary chairman of the American Red Cross.

The award was presented by Mike Parks, Regional CEO of the Red Cross of Northern Ohio, on Saturday, March 9th, at Terra Community College during the North Central Ohio Chapter Board of Directors’ annual strategic planning retreat.