Local, State K9 Officers Featured On Valentine’s Day Cards

If you’re looking for some unique Valentine’s Day cards the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol have you covered.

Both agencies have created cards featuring some of their K9 officers.

The cards for the sheriff’s office feature K9s Sonny and Charlie and can be downloaded by clicking here.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also inviting people to download Valentine’s Day cards featuring one of their most popular K9 officers, Ronny.

There are eight different cards that can be downloaded by clicking here.

The cards all have different things written on them such as “You Are Paw-Some” and “Be Mine Furr-Ever” and “I Dig You.”