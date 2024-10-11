Local Students And Community Members Helping With Hurricane Relief

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

Liberty-Benton students and community members came together to provide two semi-truck loads of disaster relief items, including water, cleaning supplies, diapers, food, and more for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Special thanks to LB Bus Driver Drew McGuire and McGuire and Sons Trucking for delivering the supplies to Irwin, Tennessee.

There’s a link on the WFIN website where you can donate to people affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.