Local Veterans Honored During Wreaths Across America Day

Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday and a lot of people came out to Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery and other area cemeteries to place wreaths at Veterans’ graves. (video below)

Wreaths were placed at the graves of 1,200 Veterans this year, and organizers say they’re working toward one day being able to recognize each and every one of the 5,000 Veterans who are buried at Maple Grove Cemetery.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen, HONOR those serve, and TEACH those in the community about our veterans sacrifices.

We talk to the Parsons Family that helped out this year and the organizer of the local event, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, in the video below.

There were also Wreaths Across America events in Benton Ridge and Arlington.