Local Veterans To Be Honored On Wreaths Across America Day

National Wreaths Across America Day is coming up on Saturday, December 18th.

Volunteers will head out to Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery and other area cemeteries to place wreaths at Veterans’ graves.

Wreaths were placed at the graves of 1,200 Veterans in 2020, and organizer Sherri Garner Brumbaugh says they’re working toward one day being able to recognize each and every one of the 5,000 Veterans who are buried at Maple Grove Cemetery.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen, HONOR those serve, and TEACH those in the community about our veterans sacrifices.

We talked to the organizer of the local event, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, in the video below from last year’s event.

In addition to Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery, there will also be Wreaths Across America events at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Benton Ridge Cemetery and Arlington Village Cemetery.