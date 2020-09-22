Local Woman Lived A Long Life

A local woman we had the pleasure of meeting during her last two birthday celebrations has passed away at the age of 107.

Mary Eleanor Ronez died on September 16th and her funeral service was held on Monday.

Eleanor lived at The Heritage in Findlay and in August a drive-by parade was held for her 107th birthday.

Her granddaughter Valerie says Eleanor loved the surprise, especially the part when Dietsch Brothers drove by and dropped off a three-pound box of assorted creams, which has about 107 pieces of candy.

We met Eleanor in 2019 when she turned 106, and she said the secret to living a long life was no drinking, smoking or swearing.

Eleanor was born on August 3rd, 1913 in Elyria, Ohio.

Click here to read her obituary.

(below are videos from her birthday celebrations the last two years)