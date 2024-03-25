Local Woman Named ‘Community Service Hero’

(From Findlay City Schools)

Mrs. Sarah Palmer, community member, parent, advocate, and change-maker, was honored last night at the Ohio School Boards Association’s Northwest Region Spring Conference, where she was selected as a Community Service Hero for the countless hours she has poured into the Chamberlin Hill Land Lab.

Thanks to her guidance, wisdom, and perseverance, our CH students have an outdoor learning space to utilize, care for, and take pride in, and we have a model to follow that could make our dreams of a Land Lab at each FCS school a reality.

Findlay City Schools is lucky to have community members who believe in our district, and we are lucky to have Mrs. Palmer.