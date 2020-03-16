Logan’s Encourages People To Still Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day

This definitely isn’t how Logan’s Irish Pub in Findlay saw this year’s St. Patrick’s Day going.

“It’ll definitely be a different kind of St. Patty’s Day but as soon as we get through this we’ll make up for it and have a big party for everyone,” said owner/operator Colin Logan.

Bars and restaurants in Ohio are closed to inside dining amid the coronavirus threat.

Logan reminds people that their entire menu is available for carryout and delivery if you want some traditional Irish fare for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’ve got scotch eggs, full Irish breakfasts, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, the whole menu will be available and we look forward to the challenge.”

He says they can also deliver beer and wine.

Logan says they had a huge 10th anniversary St Patty’s Day party planned before the coronavirus threat arrived, and he says they still plan to have a big party once the threat has subsided

“The downtown restaurant community is pretty close and we’re all gonna get through it together and come out the back side of it better off.”

Click here for a list of local restaurants offering carryout and delivery.