Logan’s Excited For St. Patrick’s Day

Logan’s Irish Pub in Findlay is looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, which will be their first full-fledged celebration since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of 2020.

Co-owner Karen Logan says they had to shut down two days before St. Patrick’s Day in 2020 and still did deliveries and takeouts, and then in 2021 they were open for St. Patrick’s Day but everyone had to be seated.

She’s looking forward to things getting back to normal for this St. Patrick’s Day.

“There’s just a spark in the air around here for St. Patrick’s Day,” Karen told WFIN News.

“The staff is excited for it and they’re wearing green all month long.”

As Karen mentioned in the audio above, St. Patrick’s Day will be a day full of food, drink and music.

They’ll have four bands with the first one beginning at 6 a.m. and the last one going on at 8 p.m.

Breakfast will be served until 11 a.m.

Karen says the community has been very supportive the last few years as restaurants like Logan’s dealt with the effects of the pandemic, and she’s hoping everyone can come out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.

She points out the the weather is going to be great and people can also take advantage of the city’s new DORA, allowing them to put their drink in a DORA cup and take it outside to other DORA establishments.

For people who happen to imbibe a little too much, free rides home will be available.