Logan’s Excited For St. Patrick’s Day

Logan’s Irish Pub is looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, although COVID restrictions will still be in place.

“Last year was just strictly online orders and to-gos , so we’re at least happy to sell some drinks in here and have some live music,” said General Manager Clayton Acheson.

Clayton told WFIN that the community has been very supportive throughout the pandemic.

“We absolutely are in debt to the community around here, they really lifted us up.”

He says even though COVID restrictions will be in place and capacity will be limited, they still plan to have plenty of fun on St. Patrick’s Day.

He said they will be doing takeout as well, so you can celebrate with them from home if you prefer.