Longtime Sheriff’s Office Captain And Deputy Retiring

Two longtime members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office have retired.

Captain Brad Brubaker has been an integral part of public service in Putnam County for the last 34 years, the sheriff’s office said.

For the past 23 years he’s been the county’s 911 coordinator.

Deputy Randy Weller retired after 30 years of service to the county.

“The number of lives Deputy Weller has touched and influenced during his tenure is immeasurable,” the sheriff’s office said.

