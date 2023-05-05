Lt. Gov. Presents Findlay With Micropolitan Commendation

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was in Findlay on Friday to present Mayor Muryn and the City of Findlay with a commendation from the state for being named the country’s top Micropolitan community for a 9th straight year. (video below)

Mayor Muryn accepted the commendation in city council chambers and both she and Husted spoke about the efforts being made to attract businesses statewide and locally and to grow existing businesses.

In March, Findlay was ranked as the top Micropolitan community in the United States for the ninth year in a row.

The award, by Site Selection magazine, is based on job creation, new construction and capital investment.

A micropolitan area is defined as having a population between 10,000 and 50,000.

Over the past nine years, Findlay’s industrial sector has expanded significantly, contributing to nine consecutive Top Micropolitan wins, including this latest one for 2022.