Lt. Gov. To Be Deposed, Governor Subpoenaed In Lawsuit

(ONN) – Ohio’s governor and lieutenant governor may face depositions in a bribery scheme case involving FirstEnergy.

The subpoena is for information on how much Lt. Governor Jon Husted knew about a $4.3 million payout to the former chair of the public utilities commission.

Attorneys suing FirstEnergy have also subpoenaed records from Governor Mike DeWine asking for political campaign and contributions made in 2018.

This is a separate case from an ongoing criminal case involving familiar names.

Former house speaker Larry Householder– lobbyist Matt Borges– and two others were convicted of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering.

A fifth man was charged but died two years ago by suicide.

Householder is now serving 20 years in prison.