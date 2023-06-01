Lt. Governor Tours DNC Hydraulics In Rawson

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited DNC Hydraulics in Rawson.

He got a tour of the growing facility from company president Cody Conaway and owner Dave Conaway.

Husted says the company has upskilled employees with industry-recognized credentials using the TechCred program.

The company has received more than $77,000 in reimbursement through the program, and partners with Millstream Career Center to employ students in high school.

We spoke with Millstream director Pam Hamlin after the tour, who told us ten Millstream graduates are currently working for DNC

As Pam mentioned in the audio above, Aliya, from McComb, started working for DNC when she was a junior at Millstream and after graduating in 2022 continued working for them.

The Lt. Gov. spoke with her for a few minutes about what she was working on as you can see in the video below.

DNC is planning an expansion project and designs can be seen in the video below.