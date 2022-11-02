Lt. Governor Tours Findlay’s Millstream Career Center

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted toured Findlay’s Millstream Career Center on Wednesday and spoke with teachers and students.

Millstream Director Pam Hamlin led Husted’s tour through the center.

The tour started in a networking and cyber security classroom with business partner RCR Technology.

The tour then moved down the hall to health professions and then to Flow Studio, where students are learning to build a T-shirt business from the ground up. (video below)

The tour then wrapped up in an engineering and robotics classroom.

The Lt. Governor was impressed with the operation when we spoke with him after the tour.

“Many of their students are already working out in the community, they have jobs before they graduate.”

Husted highlighted Millstream’s use of the state’s Innovative Workforce Incentive Program (IWIP), which increases opportunities for high school students to earn industry-recognized credentials.

Get more of our talk with the Lt. Gov at the end of the video below.