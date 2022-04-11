Lt. Governor Visits Findlay Whirlpool Operation

Lt. Governor Jon Husted and other state and local officials stopped by the Whirlpool plant in Findlay on Monday.

Husted talked with company officials about workforce development, supply chain and other issues and also got a tour of the facility.

We spoke with Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn afterward.

“We’re very fortunate that the Lt. Governor and Director Mihalik are interested in understanding how they may be able to support organizations like Whirlpool, and some of our other manufacturing, to continue to grow our state and local economy.”

In the video below Lt. Governor Husted asks Whirlpool what its best-selling dishwasher is, and one happened to be in the room where the discussion was taking place.

Meantime, Whirlpool’s Ottawa facility will be holding a groundbreaking this week for its $65 million dollar expansion.

Whirlpool says the investment in the Ottawa operation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to position the plant as the Premium Refrigeration Factory in its North American Region.

Whirlpool says the plant expansion in Ottawa will create more than 100 additional jobs.