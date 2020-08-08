MAC Postponing Fall Sports Amid COVID Concerns

The Mid-American Conference is postponing all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns.

The MAC says its Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take the action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.

The fall sports affected are mens and womens cross country, field hockey, football, mens soccer, womens soccer and womens volleyball. At this time, there have been no decisions made regarding winter sports.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher says the conference will make every effort to provide competitive opportunities for the postponed sports in the spring.

Bowling Green State University President Dr. Rodney K. Rogers issued the following statement.

“We support the difficult decision to postpone all Mid-American Conference fall seasons in the best interests of health and safety. BGSU Athletics will work with each student-athlete impacted as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis together. Unlike our academic and campus experiences, athletic competition rarely allows for physical distancing and additional safeguards such as wearing face coverings. Our student athletes and coaches of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball continue to be outstanding ambassadors of Bowling Green State University, and we look forward to competing next spring”