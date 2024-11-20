Madeleine Schneider’s Legacy Continues To Grow

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

On November 20, we celebrate Madeleine Schneider’s birthday.

Madeleine was born in Findlay in 1914 and led an incredible life.

She left her entire estate, totaling $25 million, to The Community Foundation without restriction.

This gift to our Community’s Endowment is the largest unrestricted gift in our history and has resulted in more than $21.5 million in awarded grants.

Madeleine’s legacy continues to grow with each passing year.

Happy Birthday! https://www.community-foundation.com/…/madeleines-legacy