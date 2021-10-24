Main Street Deli Bar & Arcade Opens In Findlay

The Main Street Deli Bar & Arcade held its grand opening over the weekend in downtown Findlay.

Main Street Deli expanded its operation and combined the current deli with a new bar and arcade right next door.

Bar Manager Ashley Rainbolt says they’ve already received a lot of good feedback.

As Ashley mentioned in the audio above, the bar and arcade is family-friendly but after 8 p.m. it is 21 and older.

Most of the games are free with the purchase of a drink, although you do have to pay to play the pinball games.

She says they have a lot of craft beer on tap, a great liquor selection and of course all the great food from the deli.

They built a walk-through so customers can easily get from the deli to the bar/arcade.

