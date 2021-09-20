Main Street Deli Opening Bar And Arcade Next Door

Main Street Deli is expanding its operation in downtown Findlay and will be combining the current deli with a new bar and arcade they’re building next door.

It will be called Main Street Deli Bar and Arcade and will include a full bar and 30 to 40 classic arcade games and pinball machines.

We spoke with general manager Andrew Crom about what games they’ll be getting and the nostalgia that comes with them.

The classic arcade games will all be on free play. However, the pinball machines will cost some quarters.

The games will be lined up against the wall with the exposed brick.

In addition to all the fun games he says they’ll have craft beer on tap, a great liquor selection and of course all the great food from the deli.

Crom says they built a walk-through so people can easily get from the deli to the bar/arcade.

Crom says they wanted to bring something fun to downtown Findlay and thinks people will really enjoy it.

He said they plan on opening in October and people can get the latest updates on their Facebook page. He said they have extended the deli’s hours in anticipation of the opening of the bar and arcade.

The Main Street Deli is located at 513 South Main Street in Findlay.