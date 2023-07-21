Make A Connection With A Shelter Dog At Upcoming Event

There’s an event coming up offering people a chance to get outside and get active and possibly also make a connection with a shelter dog.

Dogs from the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County who are longing for their ‘furever’ home will be part of the Wags and Walks event at Emory Adams Park.

The event coming up on Wednesday, July 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. is part of Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn’s Move with the Mayor campaign.

“The mayor wants to get people active, at least 30 minutes of activity, and what better way than to walk a shelter dog,” said Natalie Reffitt with the Humane Society at a previous event.

People will have the chance to take a shelter dog for a walk around the park to see if they make a connection.

The event will be held at the shelter house next to the Fort Findlay playground.

People are welcome to bring their own pets.

Click here to see what animals are currently up for adoption at the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County.