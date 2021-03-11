Mall Property To Be Divided Into Separate Lots

The site of the Findlay Village Mall will be divided into five separate lots for possible future sale.

The Findlay Planning Commission approved the request by Findlay Mall Capital Holdings LLC at its Thursday morning meeting.

Last September, the mall, at 1800 Tiffin Avenue, was sold to Kohan Retail Investment Group, the parent company of Findlay Mall Capital Holdings LLC.

The biggest of the five lots, at 28.8 acres, is the majority of the mall and 1,364 parking spots.

The other lots are; the Stock+Field building and 608 parking spaces, the site of Best Buy, the site of Five Guys and a lot to the west of Five Guys that has 138 parking spots.

Stock+Field announced in January it was closing all of its locations.

In September when the mall was sold we spoke with Tim Mayle, director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

He said he spoke with the new mall owners and said they take struggling malls and repurposes the vacant spaces with non-traditional tenants.

He said Kohan’s plans for the mall could include everything from a restaurant component, a call center, to entertainment like laser tag, a residential component and even drone racing.