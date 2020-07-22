Man Accused Of Robbing Bank While Holding Toddler Son

A man accused of robbing a Maumee bank while holding his young child has been arrested.

Police say Steven Kozak, 38, has been charged with aggravated robbery and was booked at the Lucas County Jail.

FBI agents say the man walked into the Directions Credit Union on Reynolds Road Tuesday afternoon while carrying his child and passed a threatening note to a teller.

He got away with some money but was arrested later that day.

The case remains under investigation and police say additional charges of endangering children will be filed against Kozak.

The child was unharmed and is now with his mother.