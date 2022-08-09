Man Accused Of Sending Feces To Ohio Lawmakers Arrested

(ONN) – An Ohio man is accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including to Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in July.

Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, east of Akron, who is also a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator, was arrested Friday.

He’s accused of violating a federal law that prohibits mailing certain things, including hazardous material.

The feces mailed in July prompted an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Investigators say Steinle has sent such letters to elected officials since last August, in Washington DC, Kentucky, and California.