Man Accused Of Shooting At Bluffton Police Officer During Pursuit

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says a man who shot at pursuing police officers during a pursuit was later taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says on Friday night at 11:37 a Bluffton police officer attempted a traffic stop in Bluffton.

The operator, later identified as Ronald David Powell, refused to stop and fled from the officer.

The officer pursued the vehicle, which eventually left the village southbound on Bentley Road.

Shortly after exiting the village limits, an occupant, at this time believed to be the driver of the vehicle, began shooting at the pursuing officer.

A short time later the suspect vehicle came to a stop on Bentley Road south of Hillville Road a male and a female exited the vehicle at which time the pursuing officer and the male suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspects fled east into a field and wooded area. The perimeter of the area was immediately contained by responding officers.

A short time later the female suspect was apprehended and taken into custody for questioning.

Multiple agencies and SWAT teams from the region arrived on scene to assist in the manhunt.

The sheriff’s office said the ability to search effectively had been limited by extreme weather conditions.

The sheriff’s office later posted an update saying that Powell was in custody, but offered not additional details.

WTOL 11 is reporting that Powell was arrested in Monroe County, Michigan after leading Toledo police and sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Saturday afternoon.