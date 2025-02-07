Man Accused Of Stabbing Brother Indicted

A man arrested in connection with a stabbing in January has been indicted by a Hancock County grand jury.

According to the indictment, David Spiegel is accused of stabbing Gary Spiegel in the head multiple times at a home on Lester Avenue in Findlay on January, 22nd.

Spiegel is facing a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Gary was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police also found Kathleen Spiegel deceased on the porch of the home on the same day as the stabbing.

Her cause of death has not been released but police previously said foul play is not suspected.