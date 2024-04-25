Man Arranged To Meet Juvenile, Was Arrested By Police

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Detectives from the Tiffin Police Department’s Criminal Division have successfully concluded a week-long investigation into serious allegations of dissemination of obscene material and attempted Unlawful Sex with a Minor.

The investigation, triggered by a concerned parent’s report, unveiled unsettling details of a 23-year-old man allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a juvenile. Law enforcement swiftly intervened, gaining access to the juvenile’s online account and initiating contact with the suspect.

During the exchanges, the suspect, unaware of law enforcement’s involvement, continued to send explicit material, ultimately arranging a meeting with the juvenile for illicit purposes.

In a meticulously planned operation conducted this morning, detectives, in collaboration with the department’s Patrol Division, apprehended the suspect as he headed to a pre-established meeting point.

Prior to his arrival, additional evidence was gathered, affirming the suspect’s intent. Upon his arrival, the suspect, identified as Porfirio Elijah Sutton, age 23, of Tiffin, Ohio, was promptly arrested without incident.

Sutton now faces multiple charges, including Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, Importuning, and Attempted Unlawful Sex with a Minor, all classified as Felonies of the Fifth Degree. Following his arrest, Sutton was interviewed by lead investigator, Detective Eric England, during which he admitted to the offenses.

Subsequently, Sutton was served with criminal charges and is currently confined in the Seneca County Jail awaiting an initial appearance in the Seneca County Commons Pleas Court.

Chief David Pauly stated “I am incredibly happy and proud of the outstanding work carried out by our Criminal Division in the recent investigation, as well as in all investigations they undertake. Detective/Lieutenant Mark Marquis, Detective Rachel Stafford, and Detective Eric England have shown exceptional dedication and effort in ensuring the safety of our community, especially our vulnerable minors.

Their commitment to upholding the law and protecting our citizens is truly commendable. It is their hard work, professionalism, and tireless efforts that make our community a safer place for everyone. I extend my sincerest gratitude and admiration to each of them for their unwavering dedication and service.”