Man Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 5-20-2025, at approximately 0118 hours, officers were dispatched to 1245 Crystal Glen Blvd. Apt. C for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. An officer made contact at the apartment front door with the male and female. The female was actively bleeding from a cut on her hand and the male was attempting to shut the door on the female and officer. The officer pulled the female out of the doorway away from the male, who then shut the door and locked it. The female victim was treated and transported by HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for further treatment of her injury.

Additional officers arrived and began attempting to make contact with the male inside. The male began threatening to harm himself and threatened to tamper with the gas lines inside the apartment and blow up the apartment building. Officers began evacuating residents from their apartments for their safety and contacted the Findlay Fire Department to shut the gas off to the building. Officers continued talking with the suspect, identified as Savas Rivas Jr. (age 56) through the door in an attempt to get him to surrender. After some negotiations, Savas exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. Savas was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital as a precaution. Savas was eventually incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of Domestic Violence (F3), Inducing Panic (M1), and Obstructing Official Business (M2).

Findlay Fire Department and Columbia Gas remained on scene to ensure the apartment building was safe and to turn the gas back on. Residents were then allowed back into their apartments.