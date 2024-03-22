Man Arrested After Firing Shots During Domestic Disturbance

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

A Tiffin man was arrested for Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree, following a criminal investigation on Friday, March 22, 2024. Tiffin Police Officers arrested Laphonso L. Witcher II, a 34 year old Tiffin man, in the early morning hours.

On March 22, 2024, at 06:15 hours, Tiffin Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Market St., Tiffin, Seneca County, Ohio for a domestic disturbance. The male half, Mr. Witcher, had produced a firearm and shot several rounds into the air – no injuries were reported. He then fled the scene where he was arrested by Tiffin Police Officers with assistance from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on E. Perry St. just before Jefferson St.

No firearm was located on Mr. Witcher at the time of arrest, however, several spent shell casings and a pistol magazine were located in the area. Mr. Witcher eventually admitted to throwing the firearm into Rock Creek. Tiffin Police Officers donned waders and entered Rock Creek, locating the firearm where it had been discarded.

Mr. Witcher was incarcerated at the Seneca County Jail on one count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree. Additional charges are pending a Grand Jury review.