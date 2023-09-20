Man Arrested After Firing Shots That Hit Neighboring Residence

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an intoxicated man was arrested after firing shots into his residence and striking a nearby residence.

Deputies responded to a call of a man firing a gun in the area of Kenwood Court and Tanglewood Drive at the Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park off of County Road 140 in Findlay at around 2:20 Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located Anthony Rose, 49, sitting in the driveway of his residence.

Deputies say Rose stated that he was firing at what he thought was a person in his residence, which was unfounded.

Two of the gunshots struck a neighboring residence, causing minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Rose was arrested and charged with inducing panic, weapons while intoxicated, and discharging a firearm into a habitation.