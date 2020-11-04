Man Arrested After Leading Findlay Police On Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says a man led officers on a low-speed pursuit after running a stop sign.

Officers say they tried to pull over Matthew Stockard, 26, of Findlay, in the 200 block of North Main Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Stockard failed to stop and led police on a pursuit at speed of 20 to 30 miles per hour for about 8 1/2 miles around the outskirts of Findlay.

Police say spike strips deflated the vehicle’s tires but he kept driving.

Police say the man finally stopped on Crystal Glen Boulevard and tried to flee on foot.

Police say they struck Stockard with a bean bag round and he was taken into custody and booked at the Hancock County Jail.