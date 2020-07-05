Man Arrested After Police Pursuit In Findlay

A Findlay man is facing several charges after police say he led them on a pursuit after he was found passed out behind the wheel.

Police say they responded the Speedway gas station at 752 West Trenton Avenue at around 3:30 Sunday morning and found Thomas S. Crowe Jr., 34, passed out in a vehicle.

Police say, after they woke up Crowe, he fled the business in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued Crowe up Broad Avenue and then west onto Bigelow Avenue reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle after a few miles and the pursuit was terminated.

Officers continued to investigate and located a street sign that had been struck at County Road 95 and Silver Lake Drive.

The suspect’s vehicle was then located disabled in a field along County Road 94 where it struck a fire hydrant.

Police say Crowe fled the vehicle but was soon apprehended in the area.

Crowe was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, OVI, failing to stop after an accident and failure to reinstate a driver’s license.