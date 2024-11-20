Man Arrested After Search Of His Residence For Narcotics

(From the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force)

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force assisted by the Hancock County Special Response Team (SRT) executed a narcotic search warrant at 119 S. Cumberland St. Arlington Oh.

The search of the residence yielded suspected methamphetamine, suspected Prescription Pills and drug paraphernalia. Multiple items indicative of drug trafficking were also located.

As a result of the search the following person was arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Shane Lively Sr. (age 38)

119 S. Cumberland St

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Warrants Hancock County Sheriff’s Officer two counts of trafficking F5

Additional charges of drug trafficking in a school zone and possession of drugs are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”