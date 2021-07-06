Man Arrested After Stabbing In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a man was arrested after stabbing another man during a fight.

It happened in the 2400 block of Jennifer Lane at around 9:30 Monday night.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of the wound that police describe as not life-threatening.

Police say William R. Burkhalter, 35, of Findlay, was taken into custody at the scene.

He was taken to the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of felonious assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.