Man Arrested By Drug Task Force

(From the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force)

On 4/17/25 at approx. 1200hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force assisted by the Findlay Police Department, executed a narcotic search warrant at 404 Lester Ave., Findlay, Ohio.

The search of the residence yielded several items of drug paraphernalia. Other items indicative of drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result of the search the following person were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Gary Spiegel (age 51)

404 Lester Ave

Findlay, Ohio

Active Warrants: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warrants for 3 counts of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, permitting drug abuse and having weapons under disability.

Additional charges of drug trafficking, possession of drugs, and permitting drug abuse are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”