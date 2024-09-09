Man Arrested For Motor Vehicle Theft After Stolen Car Set On Fire

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, September 6, 2024, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle on fire at the front of a residence in the 5000 block of North State Route 53, Tiffin, Ohio. Deputies and the Old Fort Fire Department arrived at the location and provided sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire. After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was discovered to be a 2021 KIA Forte, registered owner a William Vance Jr., Tiffin, Ohio, that was reported stolen from a Wall Street residence out of Tiffin, Ohio. It was also discovered that the vehicle was possibly deliberately set on fire.

Investigators from the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office were also called in to investigate the alleged Arson investigation involving the stolen vehicle.

Upon further investigation, Deputies and Officers from the Tiffin Police Department identified a male subject by the name of Austin T. Adams, 38 YOA, Fremont, Ohio, who reportedly had taken the vehicle from the Wall Street residence without the consent of the owner.

Adams was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and transported to the Seneca County Jail, where he is being held.

“The immediate collaboration between our Office and the Tiffin Police Department was instrumental to apprehending the suspect moments after the alleged Arson, and we are now following up on the entire investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s Office. A job well done by all!”…. Sheriff Stevens said.