Man Arrested For Shooting Rifle While Intoxicated

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a male subject shooting a firearm in his front yard. Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Tiffin Police Department, responded to the location. Since the location was near the Seneca County Fairgrounds, additional Deputies/Officers responded utilizing their drones from the Seneca County Drone Team.

The drones were the first ones to arrive at the location, which was located at 1194 S. Morgan Avenue, Tiffin, Seneca County, Ohio. Officers/Deputies immediately identified a subject in his front yard with a rifle. The male then took aim at the drones but did not fire upon the drones. While the drone teams kept a visual on the subject, responding Deputies/Officers arrived at the scene and were able to place the subject into custody.

Arrested was Rance E. Beecham, 58 YOA, Tiffin, Ohio for Having a firearm while Intoxicated.

“I would like to commend the drone team and responding area Law Enforcement in taking immediate action with the initial report of the subject shooting a firearm in his front yard, locating the gun, and doing exactly what they are trained to do during these types of incidences. Integrating tools like drones and other technology arms law enforcement with the tools they need to continue fighting crime safely and effectively in this digital era.” Sheriff Stevens said.