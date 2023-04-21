Man Arrested In Child Pornography Investigation

The Tiffin Police Department says it arrested a man after an eight-month investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Nathaniel J. Stanton, 27, was arrested and charged with Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, a second-degree felony.

The Tiffin Police Department said the case originated from a cyber tip sent to detectives that showed an unknown person had distributed illegal materials via the social media application Kik.

Additional investigation led detectives to Stanton’s home, and to him as the prime suspect.

The police department said detectives were also able to connect with Stanton on a social media app and conducted a covert operation with Stanton believing he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl.

Stanton was in fact communicating with a law enforcement officer, and during one conversation, he sent illicit photos to whom he believed was the 14-year-old girl.

The case will be forwarded to the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office for review and presentation to a Grand Jury.

Additional charges are expected to be served on Stanton in the near future.

Stanton is currently being held at the Seneca County Jail and will have an initial arraignment in Tiffin Municipal Court.

The picture above and below is Detective Eric England placing Stanton into custody.