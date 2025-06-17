Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 6-16-2025, at approximately 2355 hours, officers were observing activity in the area of Senior Homes of Findlay (11915 TR 145) due to multiple recent complaints of suspicious activity.

Officers observed a vehicle arrive and leave the area in a short period of time.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, which pulled into the parking lot of Bellstores (1215 W. Main Cross St.).

Upon stopping the vehicle, a occupant of the vehicle fled into the store after being ordered to stop by the initiating officer.

Officers pursued the male into the store where he was taken into custody for Obstructing Official Business.

Upon checking the area the male ran and after observing surveillance footage, officers located a large amount of suspected crack cocaine (83.5 grams) the male had attempted to dispose of.

A moderate amount of currency was also located on the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Darrell J. Williams (age 52) was later incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of Possession of Drugs (F1) and Obstructing Official Business (M2).