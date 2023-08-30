Man Arrested On Drug Charges

A man was arrested for drug trafficking and drug possession in Wyandot County.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Michael Wyomic, 40, was located at a residence on County Highway 215 in Forest and taken into custody.

During his arrest, the sheriff’s office said detectives located drug paraphernalia and other items indicative of drug use inside the residence.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and authorities say they found suspected methamphetamine and other items associated with drug trafficking.

The case will be submitted to the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office and additional charges are expected.