Man Charged In Crash Involving School Bus That Left Students Injured

The man authorities say crashed into the back of a school bus on Interstate 75 carrying students from Arlington Local Schools and injuring some of the students has been charged.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Aaron P. Hilt, 32, of North Baltimore, has been charged in Bowling Green Municipal Court with aggravated vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, OVI, and failure to maintain assured cleared distance.

He’s incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center.

The Highway Patrol says Hilt was driving southbound on I-75 near North Baltimore at 9:15 Thursday night when he crashed his pickup truck into the back of the Arlington Local Schools bus.

His truck went off the road and caught on fire and he fled the scene on foot and was located at his residence.

The school bus, which was transporting Arlington’s junior high football team, had 26 students on it and six were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus was not injured.