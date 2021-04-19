Man Charged With Inducing Panic Makes Court Appearance

The man charged with inducing panic for allegedly walking on the Bowling Green State University campus with a gun on Sunday made his first court appearance on Monday.

Daniel P. Seymour, 39, of Bowling Green, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge during his video arraignment.

He was released from the Wood County Jail after posting bond with the condition that he not possess any weapons.

His next court date is set for May 3rd at 2 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon a little before 2 o’clock, BGSU sent an alert to the campus community to shelter in place when the BGSU Police Department was notified of a man with a firearm on campus.

The university said the individual was located within minutes, identified by BGSU police and taken into custody.