Man Charged With Killing Estranged Wife Found Dead In Cell

(ONN) – A northwest Ohio man accused of killing and burying his estranged wife was found dead in his jail cell over the weekend.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, John Eichner was found unresponsive in his cell by a deputy after a lockdown and security check at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

EMS personnel were called and Eichner was found with a rope tied around his neck.

He was later declared dead at an area hospital.

Eichner was accused in the death of his estranged wife, 34-year-old Amber Eichner, whose body was eventually found buried in a backyard in south Toledo in April.