Man Charged With Murder In Baby’s Death

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

On Tuesday, February 11th, 2025, at approximately 11:46 AM, The Fostoria Police Department and Fostoria EMS responded to 1521 N. Countyline St, Fostoria, Wood County Ohio, for the report of an unresponsive infant. Once Fostoria First Responders arrived on scene, lifesaving actions were implemented, and the infant was then immediately transported to the Fostoria ProMedica Hospital for further medical aid. Unfortunately, the 4-month-old child was later pronounced deceased.

While investigating the incident, Fostoria Detectives and Wood County Children Services Investigators were able to determine the infant’s death was not of natural causes or accidental, and that the child had sustained injuries that were consistent with trauma and abuse. Through further interviews and investigation, detectives and investigators were able to determine the father, Joseph D. Bonito, 24 YOA, had purposefully injured the infant, which lead to the death.

At this time, Mr. Bonito has been charged with Murder, ORC 2903.02(B) and Endangering Children, ORC 2919.22 (B)(1)(E)(d). Mr. Bonito is currently being held in the Wood County Jail with no bond, awaiting his initial court appearance. The incident remains under investigation.

Gabe Wedge

Chief of Police

Fostoria Police Department